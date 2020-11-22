Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 80.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 211.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $777.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $29.38.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 21.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAHC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

