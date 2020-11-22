Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) by 74.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 373,370 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of NorthWestern worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NorthWestern by 28.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,195,000 after acquiring an additional 250,830 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the second quarter worth $7,953,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NorthWestern by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,898,000 after acquiring an additional 113,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in NorthWestern by 379.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 110,122 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the third quarter worth $3,773,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $80.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

