Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,733 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 146.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 151.4% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $367.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $304.65 and a 12-month high of $498.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.09 and its 200 day moving average is $386.08.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.80. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 12.58%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

