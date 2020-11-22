Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 19,474 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,474 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Power Integrations worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 36.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $257,871.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $562,938.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,590 shares of company stock worth $4,118,401 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $69.18 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $71.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average is $89.20.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

