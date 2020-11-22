Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,019 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,007,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,259 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 388.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,535,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,076 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,916,000 after purchasing an additional 834,646 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,065.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 894,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,447,000 after acquiring an additional 817,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,294,000 after acquiring an additional 807,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

CBRE stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

