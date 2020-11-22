Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,326 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of American Software worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 218.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 95.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 79.5% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 21.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $560.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09 and a beta of 0.45. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.23%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

