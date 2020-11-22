Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233,080 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Hilltop worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 721.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilltop alerts:

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $409,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,363,677.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.26. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Hilltop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.