Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,027 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Addus HomeCare worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,226,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $109,329.11. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,528 shares of company stock worth $3,910,987. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average is $94.27. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADUS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Addus HomeCare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

