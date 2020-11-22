Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,344 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 3.58% of Rocky Brands worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCKY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Rocky Brands by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 6,500 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.34 per share, with a total value of $164,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,918 shares in the company, valued at $707,442.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RCKY stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $225.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.46. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

