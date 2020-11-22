Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,275,471 Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,347,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275,471 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.47% of Qudian worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QD. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Qudian by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Qudian in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Qudian by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 29,084 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Qudian in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qudian in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:QD opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $444.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. Qudian Inc. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.19 million for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 2.25%.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

