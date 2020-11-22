Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,275,471 Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,347,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275,471 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.47% of Qudian worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QD. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Qudian by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,804,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Qudian by 1,012.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 690,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 628,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Qudian by 470.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 434,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 358,342 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Qudian by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 411,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 275,204 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Qudian in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. 19.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qudian stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Qudian Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.19 million for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 2.25%.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

