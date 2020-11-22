Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 136,354 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136,354 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Robert Half International worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 28.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $714,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 33.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 607.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 250.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $66.78.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHI. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.