Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 145,399 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,399 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 71.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 305.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 402.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Green acquired 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $59,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 780 shares in the company, valued at $25,740. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 8,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $237,273.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,200.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 39,007 shares of company stock worth $1,123,251. 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

