Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 145,499 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 145,499 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.43% of Orion Energy Systems worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 489.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 282.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter worth $91,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth $102,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $273.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.31 and a beta of 2.36. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $73,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 673,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,920.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $56,165.40. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

OESX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $6.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

