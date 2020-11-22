Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 184,123 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,123 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Vista Outdoor worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSTO. Aegis began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CL King upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of VSTO opened at $20.99 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $24.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

