Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 199,607 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 199,607 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Bank of America increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $202.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $218.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

