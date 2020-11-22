Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 29,657 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,657 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Galapagos by 4.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 11.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 53,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 29.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 22.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 19.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Galapagos alerts:

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $124.67 on Friday. Galapagos NV has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $274.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLPG. ValuEngine upgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Galapagos in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Galapagos from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.