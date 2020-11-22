Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 302,804 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302,804 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Unum Group worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $49,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM opened at $21.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

