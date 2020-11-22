Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 302,804 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 51.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 288,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302,804 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,099,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,326 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,553,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,941,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,274 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,202,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,533 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,037,000 after purchasing an additional 896,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $49,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $21.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $31.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

