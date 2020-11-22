Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 318,115 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,115 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $174,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.51 and a 200-day moving average of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

