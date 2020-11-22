Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 347,076 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,878 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 347,076 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Associated Banc worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

ASB opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $107,800.00. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.