Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 39,730 Shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,730 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.89% of Solar Capital worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 13.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Solar Capital by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Solar Capital by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

Shares of SLRC opened at $17.44 on Friday. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $737.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

SLRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Solar Capital Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.