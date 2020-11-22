Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 49,133 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,133 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.84% of America’s Car-Mart worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 8.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 210,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 17.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $101.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.09. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $31,389.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $512,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $837,489 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.