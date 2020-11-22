Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 616,351 Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616,351 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in K12 were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of K12 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of K12 by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of K12 by 1,638.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of K12 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of K12 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get K12 alerts:

Shares of LRN stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. K12 Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $52.84.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $370.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.56 million. K12 had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that K12 Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on K12 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.