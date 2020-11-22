Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 66,948 Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) by 67.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,948 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gravity were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRVY. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gravity during the third quarter worth $535,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Gravity by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Gravity during the third quarter worth $832,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Gravity by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Gravity during the third quarter worth $370,000. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gravity alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $138.87 on Friday. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.26 and its 200-day moving average is $85.35. The company has a market capitalization of $965.01 million, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of -0.64.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.