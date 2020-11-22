Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 68,134 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,134 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 4,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,695.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $79,474.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,064.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,776 shares of company stock worth $2,863,484 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.27. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Cfra downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

