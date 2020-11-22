Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 706,733 Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 706,733 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.49% of Affimed worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Affimed by 12,430.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 26,602 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Affimed by 500.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Affimed by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFMD shares. Laidlaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $4.94 on Friday. Affimed has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.44.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Affimed had a negative net margin of 172.01% and a negative return on equity of 107.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

