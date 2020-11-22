Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 76,442 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,442 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Columbia Financial worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

CLBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

