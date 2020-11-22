Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 79,475 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,475 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Super Micro Computer worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 58,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 20.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 1,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,701,904 shares in the company, valued at $201,057,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $203,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 368,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,049,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $374,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI opened at $29.94 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $33.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

