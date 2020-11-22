Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 79,505 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,505 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,296,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,081,000 after purchasing an additional 80,386 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 20.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,913,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,042,000 after acquiring an additional 659,656 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after acquiring an additional 94,486 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 11.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 249,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 24,754 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. 14.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

NYSE CCU opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $20.22.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

