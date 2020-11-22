Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 79,505 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,505 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 11.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 249,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,754 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 46.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 748.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $20.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCU shares. ValuEngine raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

