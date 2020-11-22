Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $6.04 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,009,000 after buying an additional 509,930 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 161,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 33,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHRW opened at $92.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.83. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.