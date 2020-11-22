Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.72.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $121.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.71. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

