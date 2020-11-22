Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,161 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 289,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,079,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,520,000 after purchasing an additional 280,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

TAP stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -58.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $105,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,755.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

