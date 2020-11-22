Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,161 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 289,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,079,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,520,000 after purchasing an additional 280,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

Shares of TAP opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Also, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $105,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,755.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

