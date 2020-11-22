Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,740,000 after acquiring an additional 179,993 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 779,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after buying an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,001,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after buying an additional 157,500 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 273,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 92,480 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJR opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0741 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJR. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $31.50 to $29.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

