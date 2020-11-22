Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 726,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,126 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,711.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HONE. TheStreet upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $589.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.78. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $75.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.