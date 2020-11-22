Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $278.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.43.

NYSE ACN opened at $243.44 on Thursday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.89.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,245,485 shares of company stock valued at $137,614,464. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

