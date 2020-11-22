Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Short Interest Update

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the October 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of ASPCF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. Acerus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,005.57% and a negative net margin of 1,596.69%.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

