ADF Group Inc. (DRX.TO) (TSE:DRX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.09

ADF Group Inc. (DRX.TO) (TSE:DRX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.13. ADF Group Inc. (DRX.TO) shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 4,800 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 million and a PE ratio of -18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35.

ADF Group Inc. (DRX.TO) (TSE:DRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$42.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About ADF Group Inc. (DRX.TO) (TSE:DRX)

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel superstructures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

