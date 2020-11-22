Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Short Interest Down 17.0% in October

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the October 15th total of 7,760,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 738,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

AERI has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $26.26.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 445.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

