AfterMaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM) & Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Head to Head Contrast

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) and AfterMaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Motorola Solutions and AfterMaster’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions $7.89 billion 3.60 $868.00 million $7.44 22.49 AfterMaster $980,000.00 1.29 -$9.30 million N/A N/A

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than AfterMaster.

Profitability

This table compares Motorola Solutions and AfterMaster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions 10.39% -158.99% 11.97% AfterMaster N/A N/A -1,819.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AfterMaster shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of AfterMaster shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AfterMaster has a beta of -1.79, meaning that its share price is 279% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Motorola Solutions and AfterMaster, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions 1 2 12 0 2.73 AfterMaster 0 0 0 0 N/A

Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $151.29, suggesting a potential downside of 9.57%. Given Motorola Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Motorola Solutions is more favorable than AfterMaster.

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats AfterMaster on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. Its products include two-way portable and vehicle-mounted radios, accessories, software features, and upgrades; video cameras; radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, and repeaters; and video analytics, network video management hardware and software, and access control solutions. The Services segment provides repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services. This segment also offers monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services; and public safety and enterprise command center software suite, unified communications applications, and video software solutions. It serves for government, public safety, and commercial communication networks. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About AfterMaster

AfterMaster, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an audio technology company in the United States. It develops and commercializes proprietary audio and video technologies for professional and consumer use. The company offers AfterMaster audio, a mastering, remastering, and audio processing technology that makes various audio source sounds louder, fuller, deeper, and clearer; ProMaster, an online music mastering, streaming, and storage service designed for independent artists; and Aftermaster Pro, a personal audio re-mastering device. It also provides Aftermaster Studio Pro products for use in commercial audio applications; and MyStudio products. In addition, AfterMaster, Inc. operates six recording and mastering studios. The company was formerly known as Studio One Media, Inc. and changed its name to AfterMaster, Inc. in September 2015. AfterMaster, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

