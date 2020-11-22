Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 349,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 590.2 days.

AGGZF opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $36.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGGZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

