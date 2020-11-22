AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.33. 14,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 15,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The company has a market cap of $61.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGBA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in AGBA Acquisition by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 572,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AGBA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,595,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,349,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 153,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

AGBA Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGBA)

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on operating businesses in the healthcare, education, entertainment, and financial services sectors operating in China.

