AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.11

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $5.50. AGF Management shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 125,853 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGF.B shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AGF Management from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities raised AGF Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AGF Management from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on AGF Management from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.11. The company has a market cap of $383.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84.

About AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

