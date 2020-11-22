Agilent Technologies (A) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $110.89 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day moving average is $95.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on A shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.51.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $115,010.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,340,703.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,588.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

