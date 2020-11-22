Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 685,800 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 850,600 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on AGYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, National Securities downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $44,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,204.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 145.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 61.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 441.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $40.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $959.21 million, a P/E ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $42.34.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. Analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

