Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the October 15th total of 7,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 919.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGIO. Barclays upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

