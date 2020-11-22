Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Short Interest Update

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the October 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

ATSG opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $31.24.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $404.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 577,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,974,400.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider W Joseph Payne sold 4,995 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $129,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,790 shares of company stock valued at $772,540. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.