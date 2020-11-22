Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L) (LON:AAF) Shares Up 1.3%

Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L) (LON:AAF) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 79.50 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 78 ($1.02). Approximately 945,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,403,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($1.01).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L) from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 72 ($0.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 10.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 66.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 57.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Airtel Africa Plc (AAF.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. The company provides prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services; and mobile money services, such as payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

